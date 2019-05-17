KANE - The Rev. Milton Laverne Jones, 86, of 13 Hemlock Ave., Kane, died Thursday morning (May 16, 2019) at his residence.
Born Feb. 14, 1933, in Kane, he was the son of David M. and Pearle Peterson Jones. On May 2, 1952, in Union City, he married the former Barbara E. Clark, who survives.
Milton retired a U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. He had been deployed to Korea just after the sinking of the USS Pueblo, then served during the Vietnam War. For over 40 years he was pastor of the Kane Free Methodist Church and co-owned Milton's Monuments in Kane for 33 years.
He served on the board of directors of the Kane Community Hospital and the Highlander Christian Campground, the latter also as trustee. He had been a member of the PIAA Referees Association and the Kane Country Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Milton "Vern" (Maria) Jones Jr. of Kane; two daughters, Penny (Bruce) Duncan and Amy (Jason Murphey) Jones-Rice, both of Kane; two sisters, Sandra Klaiber and Beverly Magnuson, both of Kane; plus nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, besides his parents, are a great-grandson, John Bush III in infancy; and siblings, John Jones and Janice Bucheit.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane, and may attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Kane Free Methodist Church, 317 Bayard St., Kane with the Rev. John Bush II officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Free Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26, Kane, PA 16735.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 17, 2019