1/
Minerva Hough
1917 - 2020
{ "" }
MERCER - Minerva Leaza Hough, 103, of Mercer, passed away at Countryside on Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at 9:50 p.m.
Minerva was born in Bradford on January 5, 1917 to Arlington Walton and Settie R. Feathers Church. She married Raymond Clarence Hough (died on March 23, 1985) on May 9, 1936.
Minerva worked as an inspector at Corning Glass in Bradford during WWII. She was a member of the former Mercer Free United Methodist Church, Fun Club and Brandy Springers.
She is survived by three children, Paulette Henn in Mercer, Henry Raymond Hough in Acworth, Ga., and Paul Hough in Newport, Tenn. Minerva has eight grandchildren that also survive, Paul James (Danielle) Hough in Lorton, Va.; Amanda (Bill) Wrye in Acworth, Ga.; Christopher and Code Hough in Portsmouth, Va.; Michael (Kate) Hough in North Carolina; Kristy (Joel) Ellis in New Mexico; Rebekah (Jon) Lust in Arlington, Va.; and Eric (Faith) Henn in Mercer. She has four great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews that survive.
Minerva is preceded in death by her parents; husband; her son, James Robert Hough; three brothers; and five sisters.
Private services will be at Cunningham Funeral Home Inc., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137, with Rev. Bill Knechtel officiating. Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park, Pine Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brandy Springers Senior Center, Attention: Vivian Moon, 52 Mariacher Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc. - Mercer
144 South Pitt Street
Mercer, PA 16137
(724) 662-2720
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Wishing we could be there with you. So many wonderful memories of Aunt Minerva and of times “the girls” spent together. Mom loved her so much and attributed learning about good sportsmanship and moving ahead rather than backwards to her big sister. I just remember the games (especially spoons), and just laughing with your mom.

Sending love and prayers.

Lynne Swistock-Murrow
Lynne Murrow
Family
