PENFIELD - Minnie J. Assalone Gralak, 89, Weedville, passed away Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born April 17, 1929, in Byrnedale the daughter of the late Patsy Sr. & Jean Queri Assalone. She was married to Stanley "Zak" Gralak Jr., who survives, in Weedville.
Minnie was a graduate of Bennett's Valley High School and a longtime employee of Riverside Market in Weedville. She played an active role in helping with the celebrations and raising of the grand & great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending many hours on Sandra's porch socializing with the neighbor ladies. On many occasions, she was known to put her family and friends first before herself. Having lived all her life in the valley, she enjoyed watching the elk strolling through the neighborhood.
Minnie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force and very active in all activities. She volunteered when needed and seldom missed a funeral dinner, fish fry or Labor Day celebration.
In addition to her husband, Minnie leaves behind four grandchildren Jessica Guthre, Isaac, Anna, and Zakary Gralak; four great-grandchildren, Louie, Dominic, Audra, and Vinny Guthre; three children, Michele Gralak, Stanley (Nicole) Gralak III, and Stephen "Beaver" Gralak; and one sister, Sandra Streich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brother Cletus & Patsy Jr., and a sister Loretta Lanzel.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home in Penfield, and again Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force with the Rev. Mark Mastrian as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family suggests donations to either Elk Haven Nursing Home or Bennett's Valley Senior Center.
