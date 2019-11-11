Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Crowley


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Crowley Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Monica A. Crowley, 69, of Turtlepoint, died Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) in the UPMC-Cole, Coudersport.
She was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Port Allegany, a daughter of Daniel S. and Judith A. Petrie Crowley.
Miss Crowley was a graduate of Port Allegany Class of 1968 and was employed at Ball-Incon as receiving clerk, retiring in 2012.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sartwell. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by two brothers, Daniel J. Crowley and Andrew J. (Debbra) Crowley, both of Turtlepoint; one sister, Amy Ayers of Port Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen H. Crowley.
In keeping with Monica's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sartwell.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -