PORT ALLEGANY - Monica A. Crowley, 69, of Turtlepoint, died Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) in the UPMC-Cole, Coudersport.
She was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Port Allegany, a daughter of Daniel S. and Judith A. Petrie Crowley.
Miss Crowley was a graduate of Port Allegany Class of 1968 and was employed at Ball-Incon as receiving clerk, retiring in 2012.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sartwell. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by two brothers, Daniel J. Crowley and Andrew J. (Debbra) Crowley, both of Turtlepoint; one sister, Amy Ayers of Port Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen H. Crowley.
In keeping with Monica's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sartwell.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019