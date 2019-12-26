Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna Anderson Obituary
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Myrna J. Williamson Anderson of Orchard Park died Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019).
Myrna's quick wit and love of punditry kept the family laughing. She loved a round of golf with Bill, quiet time with a good book and various needle crafts, often donating hats and mittens to those in need. She instilled in her children the love of learning and reading which endures to this day.
She was the beloved wife of the late William G. Anderson Sr.; dearest mother of John F. (Tsukasa) Burgess, Ronald F. Burgess, Kevin L. (Kitty) Burgess and Sandra L. (Owen) Ward; dearest stepmother of William G. (Cynthia) Anderson Jr., Shawn M. Howard and David S. (Cynthia) Anderson; grandmother of Cole (Angie) Burgess, Sarah (Jeff) Rutledge, and Barry Hazen; step-grandmother of William B., Stacey and Daniel (Shannon) Anderson, Andrew Howard, Holly Anderson, Jeffrey (Amanda) Howard and Christy Anderson; great-grandmother of Leighton Rutledge; and step-great-grandmother of Abby, Maisie and Riley; daughter of the late Ellen D. (Davidson) and Robert J. Williamson of Bradford, Pa.; sister of the late Marilyn (Larry) Faust; step-sister of the late Darryl (Barbara) and the late Gary Huntington.
There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Erie County Cremation Service, (716) 824-6435, 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220.
Share your condolences at www.ERIECOUNTYCREMATIONSERVICE.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -