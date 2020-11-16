Myron L. Taylor, 68, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at his home.
He was born on April 21, 1952, in Bradford to Myron O. and Edith Taylor.
He was a graduate of the former Bradford Central Christian and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a degree in Psychology.
Myron "Mike" owned his own painting & wallpapering company: Taylor Painting. He took much pride in his work and became friends with many of his customers
Mike valued his time with family and friends. He also had a love for hunting, fishing and enjoyed spending his free time by just taking rides in the beautiful woods.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Patty, to whom he married on July 18, 1987. He is also survived by six siblings, Mary (Rick) Taylor of New York State, Michelle (Mike) Cedar of Bradford, Millard (Kelley) Taylor of Bradford, Matt Taylor of Bradford, Mooris Taylor of California, Marty (Karen) Taylor of Georgia; three nephews, Richard (Ashley) Cedar and Jeremy Taylor and Bryan; and three nieces, Jeannie, Melissa and Britney. Besides immediate family, Mike was a dear brother-in-law to Keith (Anne) Mayer of Michigan and Cathy Prevatt of Florida; as well as a loving uncle to all their children. He was also a dear cousin to Rick (Jill) Taylor of Bradford.
In addition to Mike's parents he was also predeceased by his brother, Mark; his sister, Martha; and his nephew, Robert.
Mike's family is saddened to say that because of Covid, the Taylors want to protect their friends, so the service will be for the family only. The outpouring of love and support by their many friends will always be remembered.
Private burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.