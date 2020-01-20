|
|
KANE - Nancy A. Blauser, 81, formerly of Sergeant, died Friday afternoon (Jan. 17, 2020) at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys, where she resided.
Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Kane, she was the daughter of James A. and Beatrice A. Bainbridge Vaughan. In 1960, she married Ray L. Blauser, who died July 1, 2012.
Nancy had worked at Stackpole in Kane, then at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys for 24 years, from which she retired. She had been a member of St. Marys First United Methodist Church. She loved all animals, especially family pets, and was known for her incredible love and devotion to her family and friends.
Surviving are three sons, Ray, Randy and Robert Blauser; a sister, Donna Kribbs of Kane; grandchildren, Amanda, Kelly, McKenzie, Raylynn and Jack; plus a great-grandchild, Elijah; and nieces, Linda Vaughan Deveso, Linda Vaughan McElligott, Helen L. Gage; and nephews Frank Vaughan and Scott Kribbs.
She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by brothers Jack and Frank Vaughan.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane this Saturday at 1 p.m. with the Rev. J. Tim Hoover, pastor of the St. Marys First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Nancy will be deeply missed and loved forevermore.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020