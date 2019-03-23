Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Bova. View Sign



Born on Sept. 4, 1940, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Washburn Gates. She was a 1958 graduate of Bradford High School.

On Feb. 7, 1959, in Bradford, she married John H. Bova, who preceded her in death on May 21, 2010.

Nancy enjoyed motorcycling, four-wheeling and spending the winters in Lake Wales, Fla. since 1996.

She worked as a waitress at various restaurants in Duke Center, Bradford and Olean, N.Y.

Nancy is survived by three sons, William (Lori) B. Bova of Lake Wales, Joseph (Barbara) W. Bova of Spokane, Wash., John H. (Penny) Bova Jr. of Hubert, N.C.; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Melvin) Witschi of Lake Wales; one brother, Robert Gates in Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.

No public services will be observed. Burial will be in the Willow Dale Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department.

