Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Cutright. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-362-6643 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy A. Cutright, 88, of 1015 High St., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.

Born Feb. 11, 1931, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Martin G. Haven and Hazel M. Bly Stidd.

She was a 1949 graduate of Bradford High School, and a 1952 graduate of Northeast School of Nursing at Temple University.

On Aug. 26, 1952, in Bradford, she married Paul G. Cutright, who preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2013.

She worked as a registered nurse at Bradford Hospital starting in 1952, and retired as a private duty nurse in 1976.

Surviving is one daughter, Janet M. (James) Kirk of Bradford; one son, Robert A. (Debbie) Cutright of Marietta, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michael Cutright, Scott Shaffer, Michelle Baxter, Jillian Hansen and Trevor Fiebelkorn; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Baxter, Tristin Baxter, Caleb Hansen, Parker Hansen, Nichelle Gittisruboongal, and Jonas Burger; one sister, Judy K. Burkett of Eldred; one brother, Brad Boon in Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one infant son John Paul Cutright, and one sister, Jean Newton.

Friends may call on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.

Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the , 1128 State Street, Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501, or a .

Online condolences may be expressed at

Nancy A. Cutright, 88, of 1015 High St., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.Born Feb. 11, 1931, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Martin G. Haven and Hazel M. Bly Stidd.She was a 1949 graduate of Bradford High School, and a 1952 graduate of Northeast School of Nursing at Temple University.On Aug. 26, 1952, in Bradford, she married Paul G. Cutright, who preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2013.She worked as a registered nurse at Bradford Hospital starting in 1952, and retired as a private duty nurse in 1976.Surviving is one daughter, Janet M. (James) Kirk of Bradford; one son, Robert A. (Debbie) Cutright of Marietta, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michael Cutright, Scott Shaffer, Michelle Baxter, Jillian Hansen and Trevor Fiebelkorn; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Baxter, Tristin Baxter, Caleb Hansen, Parker Hansen, Nichelle Gittisruboongal, and Jonas Burger; one sister, Judy K. Burkett of Eldred; one brother, Brad Boon in Florida; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one infant son John Paul Cutright, and one sister, Jean Newton.Friends may call on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the , 1128 State Street, Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501, or a .Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.