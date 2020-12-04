1/
Nancy Haberberger
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Nancy Haberberger, 78, of Highland Road near Kane, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning (Dec. 2, 2020) at her residence.
She was born July 8, 1942 in Kane, daughter of Lewis and Josephine Ulyan Bizzak. On June 12, 1965 in Kane, she married Jerry Haberberger, who died in 2016.
Nancy was a teacher for the Warren County School District for 32 years, retiring in 1997.
She was a member St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane, and belonged to the BPO Elks #329, where she was an avid bowler.
Surviving are son, Tom (Mickey Freer) Haberberger of Mount Jewett; a daughter Karen (Carl Johnson) Haberberger of Kane; a brother, Max Bizzak and a sister, Sue Stitt, both of Kane, plus grandsons Levi and Drew and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.
Visitation will be held Monday at St. Callistus Catholic Church in the Gathering Space from noon until 1 p.m., at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Pastor William O'Brien as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase Street, Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved