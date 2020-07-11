Nancy Lyon

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Nancy Knight Lyon, 79, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.

She was born May 19, 1941, to Paul Kline Knight and Clara Genevieve "Gen" Dieter Knight, in Bradford, Pa.

Nancy graduated from Paintsville High School, Class of 1959, and completed her Associate Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, from Carnegie College, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1961. She worked 40 years in various laboratories, Kendall Oil Refinery in Bradford, Pa., Paintsville Clinic in Paintsville, Ky., Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, Ky., Bradford Hospital in Bradford, Pa., and Warren General Hospital in Warren, Pa., before retiring in 2008, to Lexington, to be close to family.

Nancy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Lexington. She enjoyed reading, swimming, cross-stitching, traveling with friends, and vacations at the beach. She always was a true friend, and devoted her life to her friends and family, too numerous to name. She was welcomed and well loved by all.

She is survived by one sister, Barbara Danzer of Albany, Ga.; one brother, Stanley Knight (Sherry) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; her son, Charles Lyon (Marina) of Lexington, Ky.; one granddaughter, Anastasia Lyon of Lexington, Ky.; nephews, Danny Lyon, Paul Knight (Emily), Jeff Danzer, David Knight, Russell Lyon (Connie), Nathan Hall; nieces, Debra Lyon, Cindy Lyon Hurst (Danny), Ethena Lyon Benke, Lorabeth Lyon, Laura Lyon (Rick Goodman), and Julia Lyon Brown (Donnie); a sister-in-law, Cara Lyon Hall (Eric); and a brother-in-law, Michael Lyon (Rhonda).

Memorial services will be held at some future date due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to her wishes, cremation services were performed by Care Cremation, Lexington.



