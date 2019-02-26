Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Patrick. View Sign



Nancy was born in Crosby to Anthony and Mary Placer on Feb. 4, 1943.

She went to high school at Smethport Area High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, Nancy and her best friend left Crosby for Washington, D.C. In Washington, Nancy met her husband, Robert "Bob" Patrick Sr., a Navy veteran from Bristol, Va. They were happily married until his death in 1985. Nancy and Bob raised three sons: Robert Jr., Daniel (now deceased), and Steven.

Nancy was an executive at Sedgwick James Insurance Company in the early 80s, when women executives were rare. After leaving the insurance industry, Nancy ran an in-home daycare. She was happiest surrounded by children and she loved her daycare charges like her own children. More than anything, Nancy loved to spend time with her family. She was fiercely proud of her sons and grandsons.

Nancy is survived by her son Robert and his wife Melanie; her son Steven and his wife Martina and their two sons, Eli and Noah; and her loving brothers and sisters - Jennie Songer, Annie Ferman, Katie Rumsey, Mitzi Leonard, Tony Placer and Frank Placer.

A memorial service for friends and extended family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport , officiated by the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz Jr. of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Smethport. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Nancy's life at the Crosby American Legion #976 from 1 to 4 p.m. Nancy's wishes for the celebration of her life were detailed in her will as follows, "…..hire a band, a clown, circus people, and generally anything else that will help people have more fun remembering me." Nancy had a clever wit and sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Crosby American Legion #976. Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.



