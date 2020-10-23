Nancy Rosler

Nancy L. Rosler, 71, of Sweitzer Drive, Duke Center, formerly of Carbondale, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born Aug. 10, 1949, in Carbondale, she was a daughter of the late William and Jane Ogborne. She was a 1967 graduate of Ben Franklin High School.
On Sept. 15, 1973, she married Terence M. Rosler Sr., who preceded her in death in 2011.
Nancy was a neonatal Child Care Technician at St. Joseph Hospital and later she transported special needs students for the Carbondale Area School District.
Surviving is one daughter, Melissa Rosler of Bradford, one son Terry (Rev. Beth) Rosler of Duke Center, one granddaughter Caleigh Rosler, and two sisters Eileen Matthews of Scranton and Ellen (Chris) Marcho of Clifford.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Terry, and one sister Joyce Baron.
No public services will be observed.
