Nancy J. Tanesky, 87, of Bradford, passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born Sept. 13, 1932, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Heald Hanson. She was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Nov. 14, 1967, in Bradford she married Joseph Tanesky, who preceded her in death on March 4, 2011.
Nancy was employed as at various restaurants in the Bradford area and formerly worked at the Bradford Nursing Pavilion. Prior to her retirement she was a home health care aide for area families.
Surviving are two daughters, Joanne (Richard) Hedlund of Bradford, and Kathy (Robert) Willover of Portville, N.Y.; three sons Robert (Peg) Dusch in North Carolina, Terry (Jackie) Dusch of Bradford, and William (Ellen) Hanson of Clear Lake, Iowa; three brothers, Jay (Phyllis) Hanson of Cheektowaga, N.Y., Gary (Joanne) Hanson in Georgia, and James Hanson of Bradford; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Judy Blanchard, who died Jan. 2, 2017; one brother, Dale Hanson; and a sister-in-law, Janet Hanson.
Friends may call on Saturday, Jan. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., at 2 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with Michael Hicks officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the , or the .
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020