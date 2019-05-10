Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Thomas. View Sign Service Information Frame Funeral Home 230 Main Street Eldred , PA 16731 (814)-225-4782 Send Flowers Obituary



Born June 25, 1952 in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Edmond and Averil Putnam Dickerson.

Nancy had attended Oswayo High School and resided there prior to moving to Eldred in 1970.

Mrs. Thomas spent most of her career cleaning homes in the Potter and McKean County areas and most recently had been employed by B and T Cleaning Contractors of Bradford prior to retiring due to ill health.

Nancy had formerly been a member of the Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a past member of the Port Allegany Moose Lodge # 460 and a past social member of the Port Allegany Veterans Memorial Inc.

She loved researching genealogy and the past, and she had documented many local cemeteries in McKean County as well as in New York State. In the past she had been a member of several bowling leagues in Smethport and more recently had participated in several pool leagues in Eldred.

Surviving are two sons, Dale Edward Foley in New Jersey and Patrick Michael Foley of Bradford; a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Hakes of Eldred; three grandsons, Zackery, Sheldon and Collin, nine step-grandchildren as well as seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lyle D. (Ronda) Dickerson of Olean, Kenneth L. (Cathy) Dickerson of Hamilton, Ohio, Clarence A. (Lucy) Dickerson of Shinglehouse; and two half-brothers, Isaac Dickerson of Denton, N.C., and Christopher (Faye) Dickerson of Eldred; two sisters, Bonnie L. Allen of Shinglehouse and Kathleen (Louis) Duell of Port Allegany; and one half-sister, Chrystal Dickerson of Denton; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nancy is also survived by her fiancée, E. A. "Budd" Hand, with whom she resided.

She was preceded in death by her mother as well as her stepfather, Lawrence Sealy in 2000.

Friends may call on Saturday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will follow in Rathbone Cemetery, Oswayo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests either potted plants or memorial contributions made to the Kevin Guest House of Buffalo, to the Potter County Historical Society or a historical society of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at ELDRED - Nancy A. Thomas, 66, of Main Street, passed away on Wednesday (May 8, 2019) in her home surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.Born June 25, 1952 in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Edmond and Averil Putnam Dickerson.Nancy had attended Oswayo High School and resided there prior to moving to Eldred in 1970.Mrs. Thomas spent most of her career cleaning homes in the Potter and McKean County areas and most recently had been employed by B and T Cleaning Contractors of Bradford prior to retiring due to ill health.Nancy had formerly been a member of the Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a past member of the Port Allegany Moose Lodge # 460 and a past social member of the Port Allegany Veterans Memorial Inc.She loved researching genealogy and the past, and she had documented many local cemeteries in McKean County as well as in New York State. In the past she had been a member of several bowling leagues in Smethport and more recently had participated in several pool leagues in Eldred.Surviving are two sons, Dale Edward Foley in New Jersey and Patrick Michael Foley of Bradford; a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Hakes of Eldred; three grandsons, Zackery, Sheldon and Collin, nine step-grandchildren as well as seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lyle D. (Ronda) Dickerson of Olean, Kenneth L. (Cathy) Dickerson of Hamilton, Ohio, Clarence A. (Lucy) Dickerson of Shinglehouse; and two half-brothers, Isaac Dickerson of Denton, N.C., and Christopher (Faye) Dickerson of Eldred; two sisters, Bonnie L. Allen of Shinglehouse and Kathleen (Louis) Duell of Port Allegany; and one half-sister, Chrystal Dickerson of Denton; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nancy is also survived by her fiancée, E. A. "Budd" Hand, with whom she resided.She was preceded in death by her mother as well as her stepfather, Lawrence Sealy in 2000.Friends may call on Saturday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will follow in Rathbone Cemetery, Oswayo.In lieu of flowers, the family requests either potted plants or memorial contributions made to the Kevin Guest House of Buffalo, to the Potter County Historical Society or a historical society of the donor's choice.Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com Published in The Bradford Era from May 10 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close