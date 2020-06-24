Neil Bunker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Timothy "Tim" Bunker, 89, formerly of 108 Clarence St., passed away Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born Jan. 6, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of the late Ruby O. McIver Bunker Wilcox and Neil Bunker.
He was a 1949 graduate of Otto High School. Tim received his BM in History of Music and Piano from Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in 1953. He also did post graduate studies at Eastman in Musicology. He later attended United Theology Seminary, and in 1964 graduated from the Graduate School of Library Science in Toronto, Canada.
Tim was employed at Queen's University Douglas Library in Kingston, Canada, from 1961 until 1966. In 1966 he began working as a Librarian at Sibley Music Library at the Eastman School of Music on the campus of the University of Rochester; he retired in 1986.
He was a member of the American Musicological Society, Sonneck Society, and the Music Library Association.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Leon "Brud" Bunker and Hugh L. Bunker and Donald Bunker.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Tim's Life at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in Duke Center Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Public Library or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved