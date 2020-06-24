Neil Timothy "Tim" Bunker, 89, formerly of 108 Clarence St., passed away Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born Jan. 6, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of the late Ruby O. McIver Bunker Wilcox and Neil Bunker.
He was a 1949 graduate of Otto High School. Tim received his BM in History of Music and Piano from Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in 1953. He also did post graduate studies at Eastman in Musicology. He later attended United Theology Seminary, and in 1964 graduated from the Graduate School of Library Science in Toronto, Canada.
Tim was employed at Queen's University Douglas Library in Kingston, Canada, from 1961 until 1966. In 1966 he began working as a Librarian at Sibley Music Library at the Eastman School of Music on the campus of the University of Rochester; he retired in 1986.
He was a member of the American Musicological Society, Sonneck Society, and the Music Library Association.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Leon "Brud" Bunker and Hugh L. Bunker and Donald Bunker.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Tim's Life at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in Duke Center Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Public Library or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born Jan. 6, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of the late Ruby O. McIver Bunker Wilcox and Neil Bunker.
He was a 1949 graduate of Otto High School. Tim received his BM in History of Music and Piano from Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in 1953. He also did post graduate studies at Eastman in Musicology. He later attended United Theology Seminary, and in 1964 graduated from the Graduate School of Library Science in Toronto, Canada.
Tim was employed at Queen's University Douglas Library in Kingston, Canada, from 1961 until 1966. In 1966 he began working as a Librarian at Sibley Music Library at the Eastman School of Music on the campus of the University of Rochester; he retired in 1986.
He was a member of the American Musicological Society, Sonneck Society, and the Music Library Association.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Leon "Brud" Bunker and Hugh L. Bunker and Donald Bunker.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Tim's Life at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in Duke Center Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Public Library or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.