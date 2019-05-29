Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie Sluga. View Sign Service Information Cummings Funeral Home Inc. 151 Greeves Street Kane , PA 16735 (814)-837-8370 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Callistus Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Callistus Send Flowers Obituary



Born July 28, 1923, in Dahoga, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Frances Poklar Ulyon. On Sept. 8, 1951, in Sheffield, she married Howard Sluga, who preceded her in death.

Nellie spent most of her life as a homemaker and will be remembered for her cooking and her homemade baked goods. She had also been employed at the former Kane Shirt Factory and the Kane Country Club.

She and her husband, Howard, were involved in the Polka Boosters and she formerly served as the secretary of the local lodge of the SNPJ.

She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church and belonged to the Altar Rosary Society.

Surviving are three daughters, Marlene (H. Paul) Lester of Sheffield, Stephanie Frederick of Bradford and Judy (Steve) Tucker of Johnstown; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Frank Ulyon of Selinsgrove and Tom Ulyon of Jacksonville, Fla.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Ulyon; and four sisters, Frances Kaluza, Amelia Rote, Ann Turk and Dorothy Korbar.

Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the gathering space at St. Callistus. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Renne, temporary pastor at St. Callistus, officiating. Burial will be at St. Callistus Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Callistus Church, 342 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735; or to a .

The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

