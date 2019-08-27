|
|
Nicholas "Nick" R. Pingie, 88, of 29 Main St., Lewis Run, passed away Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019), at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born July 18, 1931, in Lewis Run, he was a son of the late Nicholas Pingie and Agatha Bagnato Curcio-Pingie. He attended Lewis Run schools and Bradford High School.
He was employed at Hanley Brick Company for over 50 years.
Nick was a life member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Lewis Run Mutual Aid Society, and was coach for women's softball. He was an avid gardener, but Nick will be best remembered for helping his sisters and neighbors with chores around their homes, and taking them to appointments.
Nick is survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.
At Nick's request there will be no visitation. His family and friends are encouraged to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 27, 2019