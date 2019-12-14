Home

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA
1933 - 2019
Nina Read Obituary
KANE - Nina "Janie" Read, 86, of East Kane, died early Thursday morning (Dec. 12, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane after being a resident there for less than two days.
Born Aug. 9, 1933, in Warren, she was the daughter of Louis and Sarah Heasley Gerhart.
On May 2, 1953 in Kane, she married William Z. Read, who died in 2016.
Janie worked at Stackpole in Kane for many years and was a cook at the Flaming Sword, the Elks club and the Kane Manor.
She belonged to the Kane Senior Center, where she especially enjoyed playing Bingo. She was well-known for being a "hugger." She was a volunteer for the Salvation Army.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Walt) Seth of Kane and Anita (John) Pretak of Wilcox; two sons, Duane Read of Sutton, W.Va. and Brian Read of East Kane; a sister "Sis" Benson and a brother Manny Gerhart, both of Kane; plus nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, are six brothers and two sisters.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Rich Glogau, co-pastor of the New Beginnings Assembly of God in East Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Her family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Kane Senior Center, 100 Fraley St., or to the Post #1132, 95 Wetmore Ave., both in Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019
