Nola Scowden

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Nola M. Scowden, 87 years old, of Round Rock, Texas, died Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) of natural causes.
Nola was born on June 14, 1933, in Youngsville, Pa., to Kenneth and Neva Pattison. The middle child of three girls (Jacquelyn Staples and Kay Thompson), Nola cherished family and spent her adolescence engaged in many social activities.
Upon graduating from Bradford Senior High in 1951, she married the love of her life, Evan Scowden on June 30, of the same year. A year later, Nola and Evan started their family with the birth of their first son, Scott Scowden, and had four more children: Michael Scowden, Douglas Scowden, Kerry Flood, and Molly Scowden.
She was preceded in death by sons Michael (1991), Scott (1992), and husband Evan (2014).
Nola dedicated her life's work to serving her family as a homemaker and devout Christian.
After Evan's retirement in 1991 the pair and their daughter, Molly, moved to Round Rock, where they adapted to southern living by embracing the warm Texas climate which let Nola's green thumb flourish. As a "Yard of the Month" winner, Nola prided herself on her ability to get her hands dirty and produce beautiful landscapes, as most days, she could be found tending to her numerous plants. Nola never liked to sit still, but kept her hands busy by knitting and crocheting and was always quick to share her latest masterpiece with her family and friends.
Nola was a kind, loving, and creative person who will be truly missed. Her memory and legacy will live on through her three children, sister, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Ministry of Charles Stanley or a charity of the donor's choice
.