|
|
ELDRED - Norma J. Rosenswie, 86, of Elm Street, passed away on Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 3, 1933, in Olean, she was a daughter of Edward "Ted" and Jessie Mae Barton Bell. On April 26, 1952, in Allegany, N.Y. she married William G. Rosenswie, who passed away on June 22, 2013.
She was a 1955 graduate of the Eldred High School and was a lifelong resident of Eldred. Norma had been employed for 30 years as a Teacher's Aide for special needs children through the IU9 system, retiring from the Eldred Elementary School.
She was a member of the St. Raphael Church and the Altar Rosary Society. Norma loved her family and also all her special needs children at school that she spent many years caring for, she also enjoyed the summers at Chautauqua Lake with Bill and her family and watching the birds.
Surviving are three sons, Michael and Patti in Coffee Springs, Ala., Marty and Sharon in Port Allegany and Wm. 'Crop' and Ursula in Port Allegany; four daughters, Laurie (Joe) Kahle in Windsor, Colo., Dede (Ned) Van Epps in Shippenville, Beth (Harold) Young in Avon, N.C. and Trisha (Stacy) Tyler of Eldred; 14 grandchildren, Derek (Jane) Kahle, Justin (Cassidy) Kahle, Sarah (Tim) Reed, Christopher VanEpps, Michael (Jenn) Rosenswie, Jamie (Luke) Mikolajczyk, Jonathan (Ryan) Rosenswie, Joshua Rosenswie, Billy Young, Thomas Young, Andrew Rosenswie, Mary (Noah) Jordan, Steve (Brandi) Rosenswie, Scott Coneys, Gregory Tyler and Sophia (Virgil) Graham and several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Frederick and Edward Jr. Bell and three sisters, Thelma Bradt, Joanne Bradt and Nancy Martz.
At Norma's wishes, there will be no public visitation, but friends and family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at 11 a.m. at the St. Raphael's Church in Eldred with the Rev. Thomas Brown as celebrant. The family invites everyone to a visitation dinner at the Coleman Center at noon. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Sartwell.
Donations may be made to the St. Raphael's Altar Rosary Society.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019