Norma Jean Mesler Troutman, 87, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born in Shinglehouse on Oct. 21, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert Townsend and Frances Myrtle Benjamin Mesler.
She graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1950.
She was employed as a secretary at Garrett Adjusting until retiring in 2011. She had previously worked for Zippo Manufacturing, was a medical transcriptionist for the Bradford Hospital and worked for numerous physicians in the area, including Dr. Jamil, Dr. Pradhan, and Dr. Bhayani.
Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Debra (Donald) Cummins of Bradford; two sisters, Mary (David) Witter in Georgia, Martha (Bruce) Anderson of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Dean) Campbell, Jake (Ashlee) Cummins, Michael Cummins, Curt Cummins; six great-grandchildren, Brister Campbell, Boston Campbell, Marshall Campbell, Sailor Campbell, Lyla Cummins and Adeline Cummins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gilbert Mesler Jr., two husbands, Lawrence Barnes and Clayton E. Troutman, and companion for 25 years, Paul Berlin.
Norma's family invites family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Norma to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.