Norma Troutman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Mesler Troutman, 87, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born in Shinglehouse on Oct. 21, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert Townsend and Frances Myrtle Benjamin Mesler.
She graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1950.
She was employed as a secretary at Garrett Adjusting until retiring in 2011. She had previously worked for Zippo Manufacturing, was a medical transcriptionist for the Bradford Hospital and worked for numerous physicians in the area, including Dr. Jamil, Dr. Pradhan, and Dr. Bhayani.
Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Debra (Donald) Cummins of Bradford; two sisters, Mary (David) Witter in Georgia, Martha (Bruce) Anderson of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Dean) Campbell, Jake (Ashlee) Cummins, Michael Cummins, Curt Cummins; six great-grandchildren, Brister Campbell, Boston Campbell, Marshall Campbell, Sailor Campbell, Lyla Cummins and Adeline Cummins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gilbert Mesler Jr., two husbands, Lawrence Barnes and Clayton E. Troutman, and companion for 25 years, Paul Berlin.
Norma's family invites family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Norma to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved