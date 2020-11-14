SALISBURY, Md. - Norman W. Preston, 88, of Salisbury, formerly of Port Allegany, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) at the Wicomico Nursing Home.
He was born in Oxford, N.Y., on Oct. 20, 1932, the son of the late Lyle K. and Louise Walbridge Preston. After the death of his mother, he cherished his relationship with his late stepmother, Beth Carhart Preston.
Norm graduated from Oxford Academy High School in 1950, and he received a BA in political science from Hamilton College in 1955. On June 29, 1957, he married his wife, Phyllis Townsend Preston, who survives. They had been happily married for 63 years at the time of Norm's passing.
Norm spent his career in purchasing for Norwich Pharmaceutical Company, Pierce Glass Company, and North Penn Gas Company.
Norm joined his father and father-in-law as a Mason in 1962. He was a life member of The Oxford Lodge No. 175 F. & A.M. in Oxford, N.Y. He served as Master of the Oxford Lodge from 1968-1969, and he continued as a dedicated and active Mason when he moved to Port Allegany, Pa. Norm was also a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Norm was involved with his community of Port Allegany in many ways. When Port Allegany bought an ambulance and put together a team of volunteer Emergency Medical Technicians in the 1970s, Norm first volunteered as an ambulance driver, and later as a certified EMT. Norm was a member of the local school board, and he was a longtime Rotarian. He enthusiastically supported community projects such as maintaining the local swimming pool. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Port Allegany for more than 50 years, contributing as an Elder on the Session for many years.
Norm's passion was music. Throughout his life he was involved with bands and choruses. In high school he played the drums in a fife and drum corps. He continued as a drummer for various community bands all his life. Norm loved singing bass with church choirs. Together with his wife Phyllis, he was the driving force behind the music program at The First Presbyterian Church for decades, singing bass and directing teen and adult choirs while Phyllis played the organ. Norm also loved singing with the Coudersport Consistory men's choir, performing in Masonic degree presentations and the annual Passion Play.
Norm is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Preston, of Salisbury, a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Steve Link of Salisbury, a son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Kelly Preston of Andalusia, Alabama, and three granddaughters, Madison Preston of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Allison Preston of Port Allegany, and Jenna Link, of Salisbury, Md.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Port Allegany or to the Wicomico Presbyterian Church in Salisbury, MD.
