Novice June Johnson, 70, of Bradford, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019).

Born on Feb. 18, 1948, in Pineview, Ga., she was a daughter of Wilbur and Myrtis Highsmith Gammage. She was married to Jack "Jacky" Johnson, who preceded her in death.

In her younger years, Novice was employed as a secretary and was also employed as skilled seamstress. She loved her cats. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. Novice was a loving caregiver to her special needs son, Robby.

Surviving are two sons, Robert "Robby" Johnson of Bradford and Charles "Charlie" Johnson in Georgia; three grandchildren, Britney Johnson McMichael and Christopher Michael Johnson Jr., both of Nahunta, Ga., and Austin Christopher Johnson of Jesup, Ga.; two great-grandchildren, Kenzleigh Nevaeh Ashton McMichael and Brysan Liam Asbell; one niece, Carla Tidwell of Bennett, Ala.; and her niece by marriage, Misti McCullen of Bradford.

In addition to her parents and husband, Novice was predeceased by a son, Christopher "Chris" Johnson; and a sister, Enid Elizabeth Tidwell.

In keeping with Novice's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an ASPCA of the donor's choice.

Novice's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

