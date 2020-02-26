|
Nyfodora Bitchakas
PORT ALLEGANY - Nyfodora ""Nora"" Bitchakas passed away peacefully Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in Clearwater, Fla.
Born in 1928 to Konstantinos and Agnes Stathis in Siatista, Greece, she immigrated to the United States in 1954 with her husband, Demetrios ""James"" Bitchakas, who preceded her in death.
Nora and her late husband owned the Hotel Butler in Port Allegany. She was deeply involved in the community and well known regionally for her homemade famous Texas Hot sauce. She lived there until 2007, then moved to Clearwater, Fla.
She was the loving mother of Argery Bitchakas Cooke of Alexandria, Va.; Peter Bitchakas of Pinellas Park, Fla.; proud of her grandchildren, Teddi Cooke, Dustin Cooke, Nick Bechakas, Alexa Bechakas, Kyle Bechakas, and Brett Bechakas; and great-grandchildren, Zion, Cecelia, and Mason James; and will be missed by her nephews, family, and friends in Greece.
Nora overcame obstacles during World War II through her strength and courage. Her experiences led her to always run to the rescue with love. She modeled compassion for family and friends, enjoyed offering homemade Greek pastries and meals, created intricate handicrafts, and lit up a room with her infectious spirit and stories during myriad occasions, especially those where she was motivated by Greek music and dancing. She was a devout member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Father Soterios Rousakis officiating,
Memorials may be sent in Nora's memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 409 Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765, to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 15 Francis St., Jamestown, NY 14701, or to a .
Local arrangements are under the direction of Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020