ULYSSES - O'rianna J. Manning, 5, of Smethport, died Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) in her home. Born Feb. 6, 2014, in Coudersport, she was the daughter of William C. and Kassandra L. Hunt Manning Jr.
A fighter, O'rianna battled illness for over four years. She was loved very much.
Surviving besides her parents are six siblings, Searah Shutt, Ginni Smith, Shea Smith, Aidan Manning, Emily Manning, Avannah Manning; grandparents, Sherri (Ricky) King of Eldred, Gary Hunt of Roulette, and William C. and Robin Manning of Genesee; great-grandparents, Ronald and Beverly Manning of Genesee, Martha Scrivens of Warren, and Mary King of Port Allegany; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
