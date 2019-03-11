Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Eckstrom. View Sign



She was born Nov. 26, 1927, in Port Allegany, a daughter of Asa and Hazel Nolan Connor. She was married to John Ponikvar, who died in 1970. She then married William Abbey, who died in 1976. She was married lastly to Wesley Eckstrom, who died in 2001.

Mrs. Eckstrom had worked at Backus Co. of Smethport for a period of time, but was ultimately a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family.

She loved music, playing Bingo and spending time with all of her family.

She is survived by one son, William (Carolyn) Abbey of Smethport; one daughter, Donna (Larry) Schneller of Cyclone; one stepdaughter, Linda Huntington of East Smethport; grandchildren, John E. Abbey, Deanna Hudak, Ann Marie Cady, Sharon Lynn Conlin and Robert John Schneller; 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two great-great-grandchildren and one brother.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral and committal services will be held at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sena Kean Manor Activities Department, 17083 Rt. 6, Smethport, PA 16749; or a . Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

