Orpha Krise

Orpha M. Krise, 92, a loving mother, grandma, grammie and servant of the Lord, of 47 Pratt Hollow, Bradford, passed away Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born April 19, 1928 in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Edward R. and Viola Robbins Moore.
She was a 1945 graduate of Smethport High School.
On April 9, 1955 in the Church of the Nazarene, she married John W. Krise Jr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2018.
Orpha had been employed at McCourt Label, Air-Co Speer, Dresser Manufacturing, and retired as a teachers aide for the Bradford Area School District, having worked at Lee Driver and GGB elementary schools.
She was a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene and served in many capacities. She was proudest serving as a Children's Sunday School Teacher. On April 30, 2006, she received the Distinguished Service Award from the Church of the Nazarene. For the past few years she attended First Wesleyan Church.
Surviving is one daughter, Lin (Bob) Carlson of Gifford; one son, James W. (Susan) Krise of Montoursville; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Darin) Gonzalez, Ashley Ecker, Sean Ecker, Cassie (Michael) Alcorn, Emily (James) Haywood, and Sadie (Weston Bushyeager) Krise; six great-grandchildren, Makayla Alcorn, Keegan Hartzell, Caeden Alcorn, Roman Alcorn, and Adrianna Gonzalez, Kai Haywood; one sister, Phyllis Freeman of Bradford; one sister-in-law Sue Moore of Shinglehouse; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John of 64 years, one brother George Moore, and one brother-in-law, Robert Freeman.
Friends will be received on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at First Wesleyan Church, where at noon funeral services will be held with Pastor Terri Niver officiating. Interment will be in Limestone Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to First Wesleyan Church 692 South Kendall Ave. Bradford, PA 16701 or Shriner's Hospital
.
