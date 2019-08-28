|
SMETHPORT - Miss Orva Jean Halpenny, 86, of Southlake, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Jean was born at home in Smethport on Aug. 10, 1932, the daughter of the late William Orville Halpenny (1954) and Hester Kerr Halpenny (1990).
She was a 1950 graduate of Smethport High School. Jean worked and lived in Smethport and Olean, N.Y., before making her home in Texas. She was an avid Penn State football fan.
Jean is survived by a niece, Karen Sue (Bill) Edwards of Harrisburg, and nephews, William Orville Halpenny II of Loveland, Colo., and Michael Robert (Becky) Halpenny Sr. of Bellefonte.
In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother, William Kerr Halpenny (2014) and sister-in-law, Betty Ann Brockitt Halpenny (2012).
Graveside service and internment for Jean will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30th, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport, with Deacon Deb Cavagnaro officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main Street, Smethport, PA 16749.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 28, 2019