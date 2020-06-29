CROSBY - Orvella "Orvie" Luce, 79, of Crosby, passed away Friday (June 26, 2020) in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Crosby, a daughter of Ellsworth and Anna Weidert Lathrop. On Nov. 24, 1973, in Crosby, she married Gary D. Luce, who died Nov. 26, 2004.
Mrs. Luce was a graduate of Crosby Schools.
Mrs. Luce was a laborer, employed by Emporium Pressed Metals
She was a member of the Norwich Volunteer Fire Dept. and was auxiliary president for many years.
She was also a member of the Crosby United Methodist Church and the American Legion; John Berg Post #976 auxiliary.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Lathrop of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and David Luce of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Cathy (Jim) Suhan of New Castle and Brenda (Bill) Szuba of Crosby; four brothers, Paul (Donna) Lathrop of Crosby, Mike (Judy) Lathrop of Port Allegany, Richard (Darlene) Lathrop of Port Allegany and Andy (Ann) Lathrop of Eldred; 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Kylene, Samantha, Jessica, Kristin, Owen, Cole, Cassidy, Maddison and Cortney; two great-grandchildren, Greysen and Sophie; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as a special friend, Sharon Norton
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St, Smethport, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Norwich Cemetery, Colegrove.
Memorials may be made to the Norwich Township Fire Dept. in Crosby, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.