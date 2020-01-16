|
P. Joanne Lindy, 87, of 73 Minard Run Road, Bradford, passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born Dec. 7, 1932, in Smethport, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Marian Goodman Flanders. She was a 1950 graduate from Bradford Area High School.
She worked as an office manager/secretary/bookkeeper at various companies in the Bradford area.
She was a devoted member of the Order of The Eastern Star, joining in 1973, served as an officer in the Bradford Chapter as well as a District Deputy Grand Matron in the State of Pennsylvania, and at the time of death was a member of Keystone Chapter #2 Duke Center.
Her family was the essence of her life, as were the many years she served as president of the Bradford Area USBC Women's Bowling Association board of directors. She bowled on the Monday Night Football Widows League for 28 years. She was also a member of the Hanley Women's Horseshoe League. Other than her love of bowling and pitching horseshoes she was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and NASCAR with her favorite driver being Tony Stewart.
Surviving are four daughters, Georg Anne Lindy of Frewsburg, N.Y., Judy Keyes of Lewis Run, Joan Lindy of Bradford and Jean (Dave) Eriksen of Frewsburg, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Edwards of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Samantha (Chad) Perry of Olean, N.Y., Amanda Ingerson of Frewsburg, N.Y., Erika Ingerson of Jamestown, N.Y., and Jack Keyes of Lewis Run; seven great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madilyn and Daryan Cox of Idaho Falls, Aryana, Leila, and Emery Perry of Olean, N.Y., Leilani Torres of Jamestown, N.Y.; one great-great-grandson Jeffry Mygatt of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one sister, Patricia Gould of Bradford; two brothers, Robert Flanders of Derrick City and Thomas Flanders of Ocala, Fla. She is also survived by a very special aunt Ruby Salada of Bradford and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son-in-law Jack Keyes, one brother-in-law Richard Gould, a sister-in-law Bonnie Flanders, and a great-granddaughter, Aislin Perry.
At the request of Joanne there will be no viewing or funeral service. A memorial service may be held at a later date at the request of her daughters.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Charitable contributions may be made in her name to the SPCA of McKean County.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020