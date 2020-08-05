P. Joanne Lindy, 87, of 73 Minard Run Road, Bradford, passed away, January 13, 2020.
As requested by Joanne, her daughters Georg Anne Lindy, Judy Keyes, Joan Lindy and Jean Erikson, would like to invite family and friends to join them Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 for a Celebration of Life, at the Large Pavilion at Callahan Park from noon to 5 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. with Tom Newcomb.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
