Pamela Smith
1961 - 2020
SALAMANCA, NY - Pamela Lancely Smith, 59, of Allegany, NY died unexpectedly Tuesday evening, (May 26, 2020) at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, NY.
Born March 16, 1961 in Somerville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Ruth M. Smith.
She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, and was known to design her own patterns.
Surviving are: two sisters, Carolee (Leonard) Radline, of Kane, PA, and Nancy (Barney) Lisk, of Washington, NJ; a brother, Kenneth (Patricia) Smith Jr., Lake Wales, Fla.; her longtime companion, Greg Knight, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Bright Alternatives, 90 Boylston St, Bradford, PA 16701 or madinamerica.com.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
