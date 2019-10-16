|
LA PLATA, Md. - Patricia Spencer App, 69, of La Plata, formerly of Eldred, Pa., passed away on Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at her home.
Born on July 10, 1950, in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wanda E. Mounts Spencer and Blaine Eugene Spencer. Mrs. App was a teacher at the Bradford Area High School for 34 years before retiring.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. App was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Arthur App; and son, Keegan Gene App.
She is survived by her daughters, Courtney (Rick) Conley and Kelsey (Sean) Barlow; and grandchildren, Jonathan Conley, Caroline Conley, and Finn Barlow.
Service and interment will be private.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019