Patricia Barber
ROULETTE - Patricia A. Barber, 79, of Third Street, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Born July 13, 1941, in Costello, she was a daughter of Glenn and Clara Chase Wykoff. On Oct. 29, 1960, in Port Allegany, she married Anthony A. Barber, who died July 17, 1995.
Patricia was a lifelong resident of the area and worked for Hamlin's Department Store in Port Allegany, and later with Bill's Kendall in Roulette, before her retirement.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany, life member of the Roulette Fire Department Auxiliary and the VFW, Post 6391 Auxiliary of Port Allegany.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her dog "Peanut," playing cards with friends at the Coudersport Senior Center, playing Bingo and taking trips to the casino.
Surviving are two daughters, Toni A. (Mark) Maille of Shinglehouse, Robin L. (Tracy) Kaziska of Roulette; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, two brothers, James R. Wykoff and Emery (Mary Jane) Wykoff both of DuBois; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Anthony, a son, James R. Barber, four brothers, Dale, Dennis, Glenn, and Donald Wykoff; and a sister, Harriett Chase.
Private visitation and graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials can be made to the Roulette Fire Department or the VFW Post 6391, Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.