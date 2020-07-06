Patricia Barrett

RIXFORD - Patricia "Pat" F. Barrett, 90, of Looker Mountain Trail, passed away Thursday (July 2, 2020) at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 2, 1930, in Bradford, she was the daughter of Leonard and Elizabeth Monroe Hosmer. On Sept. 3, 1948, in Portville, N.Y., she married Bud Barrett, who passed away on October 20, 1982. Pat was a 1948 graduate of Otto High School and had spent her career employed by W.R. Case Cutlery in Bradford from 1970 until her retirement in 1996.
She most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Steve (Renee) Barrett and John (Judy) Barrett, both of Duke Center; one daughter, Joan (Dan) Breese of Duke Center; a sister, Betty Evingham of Shinglehouse; as well as eight grandchildren, Lukas (Jamie) Breese, Kurtis (Brheana) Breese, both of Bradford, Devon Wentworth, Erin (Steve) Jackson, Braden (Katie Jo) Barrett, all of Duke Center, Katie (Scott) Carlson of Crozet, Va., Keith (Bethany) Barrett of Clinton, and Star (Mike) Finch of Charlotte, N.C.; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Pat is also survived by her special niece, Patty Rhinehart.
Pat was preceded in death by her late husband, Bud; a granddaughter, Quinn Davis, in 1998; two sisters, Nancy Milliron and Shirley VanEpps; two brothers Dean "Hoby" Hosmer and Max Hosmer.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Rick Price officiating. Burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com