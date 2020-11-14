1/1
Patricia Bliss
1947 - 2020
TITUSVILLE - Mrs. Patricia Jean Bliss, 73, formerly of Bradford and has resided for the past 3 years in Titusville, passed away on Friday morning (Nov. 13, 2020) at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Patricia was born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Bradford to the late John and Ruth Williams Curcio. She was married 47 wonderful years to Gary Bliss on July 23, 1973.
She was a graduate of Bradford High School.
Patricia was employed by Zippo Manufacturing Company for 43 years.
She and Gary enjoyed long car rides and traveling.
Patricia is survived by her husband Gary of Titusville; a son, Zen (Kristy) Bliss of Campobello, S.C.; her girl, Jill (Dave) Bailey of Bradford; a daughter-in-law, Holly Sigismondi in Florida; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Connie) Curcio of Bradford; a sister, Cindy Curcio of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Zane Bliss; 2 brothers, David and Larry Curcio; and 3 sisters, Betsy James, Judy Baker and Sandy Curcio, who died in infancy.
No services are being observed. If you would like to send a condolence to the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.


Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home Inc
303 N Washington St
Titusville, PA 16354
(814) 827-2631
