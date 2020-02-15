|
|
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Patricia Ann McKee Dingman passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her daughter's home in Schenectady on Jan. 16, 2020.
Patricia was born on April 27, 1946, to Wayne and Marvel McKee in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
She dedicated her life to the Salvation Army, where she met her husband of 51 years, Thomas Dingman. They received their commission from the Salvation Army in 1968 and served throughout the northeast. Following their retirement to Buskirk, N.Y., in 1999, she returned to education and went on to become a Credentialed Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor. She again returned to the Salvation Army, assisting beneficiaries of the recovery programs they provide.
She is survived by her husband, brother Rodney (Vicky) Myers; sister Gayla; daughters Gina Dingman and Catherine (Mark) Walling; grandchildren Jazmyn Dingman, Dazzlé Peterson, Robert Peterson; and great-grandchildren Zerenity Dingman, Zay'marion Williams, and Joshua Gamble Jr.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Wayne Jr.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 410 River St., Troy, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020