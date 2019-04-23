HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Patricia Ann Giovanini, 66, of Huntersville, died Tuesday (April 16, 2019).
She was born on Feb. 3, 1953, in Bradford, Pa., to the late Norm and June Benteen. Pat was a 35-year resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., where she worked for the Pikes Peak Library District for 20 years until retirement. She also worked in the banking industry for over 10 years. Pat and her husband were long time members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she was baptized into the Lord. Her hobbies included traveling, spending time with family, electronic games, and loving on the family dog, Zoe.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Dan; son, Gary (Marissa Schnell) Giovanini of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Catie (Branden Gulick) Giovanini of Sumter, S.C.; sisters, Jeanne, Lori, Nancy and Nina.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Sue and Perri Ellen; and brothers, Mike and Chuck.
Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network via pancan.org.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius. A reception will follow the service.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. Visit jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com for more information.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019