EMPORIUM - Patricia J. Hunt, 67, of 224 W. Allegany Ave., Emporium, passed away at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center, Erie, on Tuesday night (Jan. 7, 2020) following a brief unexpected illness.
She was born Oct. 27, 1952, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Martin H. and Gertrude A. Gibbs Smith.
Patty lived all her life in Cameron County. She enjoyed crocheting, basking in the sun, and having her hair and nails professionally styled. Most important to her was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Teri Boyd (Thomas Puckett) of Waterford, Tina (Todd) Simons of Emporium and Tracy Andrus (Samantha McAlpine) of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Stormy, Ricky, Cheyann, Brynn & Brant Boyd and Nathan and Samantha Ostrum; four great-grandchildren, Jace, Gabriella, Landon and Charlie; two sisters, Linda (Donald) Armstrong in Florida and Joyce (Glenn "Dick") Lyon of Emporium; three brothers, Thomas Smith in California; James (Beverly) Smith and Michael (April) Smith, both of Emporium; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received at A Celebration of Life Gathering and luncheon at the Miller-Raffaele Post #6221, VFW, 427 East Third Street, Emporium, on Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020