PORT ALLEGANY - Patricia Petrisek of Port Allegany died June 20, 2019, in Monroeville.
Friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 203 Arnold Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Port Allegany. A reception at the St. Gabriel's social hall will follow the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 11, 2019