Patricia Robinson

SMETHPORT - Patricia A. Robinson passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, (Aug. 12, 2020) at Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born Nov. 17, 1939 in Olean, NY, daughter of John and Jane Rybicki. Mrs. Robinson/Rybicki was a graduate of Olean High School and was married in 1959 to Eugene Neal Robinson in Olean, NY, who passed in 1989.
She owned and operated the Ho-Sta-Geh Restaurant in Rock City, NY from 1959 to 1979.
She later met Jerry Mix of Smethport, and together they traveled the United States on a motorcycle for many years.
She is survived by Jerry Mix Smethport, her four children: Eugene Neal Robinson Jr. Harwinton, CT, Andrew J. Robinson Coventry, CT, Kimberly M. Robinson Ocala, FL and Mark C. Robinson Plymouth, CT, along with six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by Raymond Rybicki (brother) and Loretta Ranallo (sister).
A graveside service at 11 am will be held on Aug. 22, 2020 at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, NY, with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor of St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, officiating. All are welcome to attend.
Donations, if desired, may be made to Smethport Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.