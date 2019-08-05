|
Patricia K. Sexton, 89, of 65 Kennedy St., Bradford, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.
Born Oct. 28, 1929, in Lawtons, N.Y., she was the eldest of 13 children born to the late Carl and Dorothy Geiger Koch.
Pat was a 1948 graduate of North Collins High School; after high school she studied mathematics at D'Youville College for two years. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 1994 with a BS in business management.
On June 17, 1950, in Sacred Heart Church, she married Fred Sexton Sr., who died Aug. 13, 1988.
Mrs. Sexton was a member of St. Bernard Church, Catholic Women's Club where she served as past president, Bradford Arts Center, and Current Events Club. She was an excellent seamstress and cook, skills developed at a young age making clothes for her siblings and taking over cooking for the family at the age of 13, shortly after the death of her first sibling, Carl Jr. Her sisters treasured the dresses she made for them. Other activities she enjoyed were camping with her family, and playing golf and bridge.
Surviving are five daughters, Teresa Mickoseff of East Petersburg, Patricia (John) Brilhart of Higbee, Mo., Marie Sexton of St. Petersburg, Fla., Joan (John) Organiscak of Eighty Four, and Dorothy (Edward) Van Vliet of State College; two sons, Ward (Joan Adkins) Sexton of Clearwater, Fla., and Charles Sexton of Bradford; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Thomas) Atkins, Antonia (Evan Stone) Van Vliet, John (Suzy) Brilhart and Zachary (Sally) Brilhart; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Atkins and Hugo Atkins; five sisters, Eleanor, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Kathryn and Margaret; four brothers, Lawrence, Charles, Fred and Chris; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Janice Sexton, who died Aug. 18, 2016; one son, Fred Sexton Jr., who died Sept. 6, 2018; three brothers, Carl Jr., John and Edward.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to Bradford City Fire Department, 25 Chestnut St., Saint Bernard Church, P.O. Box 2394 both of Bradford, PA 16701, or a .
