Patricia Sheffer

Patricia A. Sheffer, 85, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
She was born on April 10, 1935, in Prentisvale, a daughter of the late Neddie and Catherine Dixon Freer.
She was a 1953 graduate of the former Otto-Eldred High School, Duke Center.
On June 2, 1956, in the Eldred Methodist Church, she married Paul R. "Bump" Sheffer Jr., who preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2014.
She was a member of the former Maud Rebekah Lodge #175, Rew; where she held various positions. She was also a member of the former Koffee Kup bowling league and she volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Ritchie) Mascho and Paula (Eric) Brown, both of Bradford; two granddaughters, Amber (David Couch) Hallock and Alexis Brown, both of Bradford; two step-grandchildren, Michael (Olivia) Mascho of Bradford and Melissa Mascho of Norfolk, Va.; two great-grandsons, Axton and Aceson, of Bradford; one stepgreat-grandson, Mikey Mascho; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one sister, Lucille Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. and again on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701 or the Bradford Ecumenical Home Activities Fund, 100 St. Francis Dr., Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.