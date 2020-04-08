|
|
PORTVILLE, N.Y. - Patricia L. Besecker Sherry of 2719 Haskell Road, joined her Lord and Savior on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at her home.
Born Aug. 23, 1935 in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Sophia Cordner Besecker.
On March 2, 1957, in Eldred, Pa., she married Franklyn Sherry, who predeceased her on Nov. 9, 2017.
Patricia was an active and devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Olean, serving in many capacities, including the Women's Bible Study.
Surviving is a daughter, Bambi Lynn (Philip) Farris Jr., of Olean; three precious grandchildren, whom she cherished, Amy Sophia Farris currently in Montana, Stacia Nicole Farris and Gregory Philip Farris of Olean, N.Y.; her sisters, Winnie A. Rose in Georgia, and Gwen J. Tyler of Olean; sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Robert) Hawkins in Georgia; brothers-in-law, Roger "Bud" Sherry in Massachusetts, and Daniel (Patricia) Sherry in Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Todd Sherry in 1995; and two brothers-in-law, Kenneth R. Sherry and Paul Sherry.
Private graveside services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville. Rev. Millard Cook will officiate.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the First Baptist Church in Olean, 133 S. Union Street, Olean, N.Y. 14760, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 14203, Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16, Olean, N.Y. 14760 or to the , 130 S. Elmwood Ave #620, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020