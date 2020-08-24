Patrick A. Franco Sr., 85 of Rew, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Nov. 17, 1934, in Lewis Run, he was a son of the late Noey and Mary Zamberlan Franco.
He was a 1952 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On Nov. 1, 1957, he enlisted in the United States Army, he served in Germany and was honorably discharged on Sept. 17, 1959.
On Oct. 24, 1959, in St. Bernard Church, before Father Riley, he married Rosalyn "Midge" Ernest Franco, who died Nov. 20, 2002.
Pat was employed at Satterlee Saw Mill, Allegheny Electronics, Bradford Pipe and Supply, and retired from State Line Supply. He also worked a second job doing maintenance for the Rew Water Company.
Pat was a member of St. Francis Church and was an usher, and a member of the Men's Club. He was an altar server in his youth and in the Army. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, making his famous wine, and most especially spending time with his children and grandkids.
He formerly bowled in city leagues, coached Rew Little League Baseball, plowed snow for area families and businesses, and helped support the Bradford High Band Boosters recycling program. He never said no to helping others. He was a hunter and fisherman, followed Notre Dame and Penn State Football and was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan.
Surviving is one daughter Valerie E. Franco of Rew; three sons, Patrick A. Franco Jr. of Lorton, Va., Samuel E. (Joelle) Franco of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jason M. (Hana) Franco of Raleigh, N.C.; one sister Esther Auteri of Bradford; eight grandchildren, Stepheny, Kolbie, Aubrey, Tomi, Gabi, Leeann, Fawzi, Nicolas; two great-grandchildren, Harmony and Oakley, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Midge of 43 years, one sister Lucy Torrey, four brothers, infant John, Bernard "Nard" Franco, Gerald "Whis" Franco, and James Franco.
There will be no public services. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for family in St. Francis Church with the Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Military honors by members of the United States Army and the American Legion Honor Guard will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the SPCA or the St. Bernard Building Fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com