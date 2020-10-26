Patrick M. "Taz" Holleran, 62, a loving and devoted father and grandfather, of Willow Creek, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at his residence.
Born on Oct. 25, 1957, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joseph Leo and Virginia Ann Slattery Holleran. He was a 1976 graduate of Bradford High School where he was an outstanding athlete and excelled in sports.
Pat worked as a machinist and later ran the mailroom at Dresser Manufacturing. For the past 10 years he cut and delivered firewood to local families.
He was a member of St. Bernard Church.
Pat was instrumental in the resurrection of the Bradford Midget Football League Program in Bradford, and served as the commissioner for many years. He ran the clock for various sporting events in the community. He cherished his beloved dog, Lizzie, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and critic.
Surviving are two daughters, Tricia (Michael) Wilt of Bradford, and Hannah (Lee Brown) Holleran of Bradford; two sons, Josh (Kyleigh) Holleran of Weatherford, Texas, and Joseph Holleran of Warren; seven grandchildren, Brayden Wilt, Cory Holleran, Chloe Holleran, Landon Holleran, Michael Holleran, Easton Holleran, and Hudson Brown; two sisters, Martha (Gust) Benninger of Panama City, Fla.,, and Kathleen (Thomas) Vogt of Nazareth; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. James Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 virus, all attendees are required to wear a mask at church.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the McKean County SPCA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com