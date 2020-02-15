|
LIMESTONE, N.Y. - Patsy P. Stevenson, 80, of 925 Loney Hollow Road, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at the home of her daughter Sheree in Limestone.
Born April 19, 1939, in Amarillo, Texas, she was the daughter of J. R. and Inez Castevens Junell. On Nov. 5, 1977, in Olean, N.Y., she married Scott R. Stevenson who survives.
Patsy worked for a period of time at Tops Supermarket in Bradford and then devoted her time to raising her children and being a homemaker. She enjoyed flower gardening at her home as well as sewing and crocheting. She especially loved being in her kitchen, cooking and baking for everyone.
Surviving besides her husband are five children, Sheree (Eugene) Dixon of Limestone, Cary (Darlene) Mills of Limestone, Barry Mills of Batavia, N.Y., Kim (Doug) Kosinski of Limestone, Jennifer Stevenson of North Port, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Dawn (Hugh) Maguire of Limestone and Denae Stevenson in Alabama; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray Junell in Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son Timothy D. Mills in 2018; twin grandsons who died at birth and two brothers James Junell and Tommy Junell.
There will be a Celebration of Life service that will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020