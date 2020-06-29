Patti-Gayle Austin
1958 - 2020
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Patti-Gayle Austin, 62, of San Diego, died Sunday (June 14,
2020) at her residence.
She was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Bradford, Pa., weighing in at only 2.13 pounds. She was the daughter of Leonard "Jim" Austin and Grace M. Barr.
Miss Austin was a graduate of Port Allegany (Pa.) Class of 1976 and had worked in
healthcare in San Diego. She spent time with the homeless shelter in her area helping out where she could and was known to always have a smile and kind word at her senior living facility. Patti always had a love of books, at a very young age you could find her alone in a corner buried in a book. She enjoyed her alone time and visited the local library often.
She is survived by her mother, Grace Barnard of Shinglehouse, Pa.; two sisters, Shari (Scott) Austin-Dudley of Shinglehouse and Marci (Mike) Austin-Harlow of Windber, Pa.; one brother, James (Loretta) Austin of Maui, Hawaii; two nieces, Shannon Reynolds of Cuba, N.Y., and McKena Harlow of Windber; two nephews, Nathan Comes of Round Rock, Texas, and Kiaea Austin of Maui.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leanord James Austin.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley, Pa.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
