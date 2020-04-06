|
|
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. - Paul E. Cooley, 90, formerly of 43 Elm St., Eldred, passed away on Friday (April 3, 2020) at his home in Goose Creek where he had resided since 2015.
Born on Sept. 29, 1929, in Kane, Pa., he was the son of John and Frances Smith Cooley. On June 3, 1983, he married the former Kathleen Walther in the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Port Allegany.
Paul joined the United States Army in 1948 and had served in Occupied Germany as a Field Artillery Gun Crewman. After his military service he worked on the Kinzua Dam Project before working several years at the Elliott Company in Ridgway. He was later employed for several years at CW Hardware Co. in Kane as a plumber. In 1985 he and his wife purchased and operated the Gustafson's Drug Store in Eldred until 2004.
Paul is survived by his wife; and two daughters, Paula (John) Santilli of Kane and Jodi (Michael) James of Eldred; a son, William (Michele) Cooley of Goose Creek; and nine grandchildren, Joanna Santilli, Sara (Jeff Cashon) Santilli, Andrew (Megan) James, Logan James, Maggie James, Cheyanne Reddish, Carson Reddish, Dalton Cooley and Ava Cooley; one great-grandson, Rowan James; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Eldred and the Kane Elks Club. Paul was an avid hunter and a CB Radio enthusiast.
At the request of the family there will be no visitation at this time; however, a memorial service will be held this summer at a place and time to be announced. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
The family requests that memorials be made to the .
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020